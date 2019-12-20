Police: 50 shots fired in Frankford, driver struck in hand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman may have been targeted when she was shot while driving in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police said.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Friday at Frankford and East Cheltenham avenues.

Officials said more than 50 shots were fired at the scene; at least 12 bullet holes were found in the driver's side of the vehicle.

The 28-year-old victim was struck just once in the hand.

Police said the shell casings in the car match ballistics found about a quarter a mile away at Cheltenham and Charles.

They came from three separate semi-automatic weapons, according to police.

Authorities are still searching for the shooters.
