U.S. & WORLD

Police: 6-year-old admits making up story of being attacked by bullies

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: 6-year-old admits making up story of being attacked by bullies

OLYMPIA, Washington (WPVI) --
A 6-year-old boy in Washington state said he was severely assaulted after standing up to a group of kids who were bullying his friend. Now, police say the boy made the whole thing up.

The boy's mother said she found her son injured last week and the 6-year-old said he was beaten with rocks and sticks.

But after police in Olympia said they interviewed those who were said to be involved, they went back to the boy, who admitted making the story up.

Police now believe the boy got hurt after falling in his apartment complex.

He suffered a broken arm and numerous cuts and bruises to his face.
No charges will be filed, but police say social services have been notified to check on the boy.

A GoFundMe site had been set up for the boy's medical expenses. The site has since been taken down.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbullyinganti-bullyingchild injuredWashington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
6-year-old boy hospitalized after being bullied
U.S. & WORLD
McCain funeral: U.S. Capitol ceremony scheduled for Friday
Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood
23-year-old charged with impersonating a doctor in California
Man celebrates 100th birthday by skydiving
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Fmr. Eagles TE Brent Celek announces retirement
Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified
Family sues CHOP after death of premature baby
Scores of dead fish wash up on Avalon, NJ beach
NJ hiking gas tax by 4.3 cents a gallon
LIVE: Aretha Franklin funeral and life celebration
AccuWeather: Clouds, Scattered Showers and Storms Today
Show More
Police: Missing Langhorne, Pa. woman "at risk"
5 plaques stolen from Citizens Bank Park found in scrapyard
New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone
Nearly 500 fake IDs seized at Philadelphia International Airport
At least 7 killed in head-on bus crash in New Mexico
More News