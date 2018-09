Philadelphia police say an 8-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night from the Logan section of the city has been found and is safe.Yazmin Manning walked away from her home on the 5200 block of N. Warnock Street at 8 p.m. Sunday.Police say left after a dispute with another resident.She was discovered in the 4300 block of Darien Street, about a mile from her foster home, on Monday morning.-----