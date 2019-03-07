Police: 85-year-old man attacked by 2 suspects inside Somerton CVS

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an elderly man was attacked and robbed inside a CVS in the Somerton section of Philadelphia.It happened on Feb. 21 around 11:30 a.m. at a CVS located in the 10000 block of Bustleton Avenue.Police say an 85-year-old man was using the "moneygram machine" when the attacked occurred.According to investigators, two suspects approached the man and asked him if he needed help.That's when the victim was thrown to the ground and robbed when he took his money of out of his pockets.Police say the suspects fled toward the Shell gas station and Ashley Court Apartments with an undisclosed amount of money.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.