9 arrested for breaking into, looting businesses near King of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nine people were arrested after a group of people descended on a few businesses near the King of Prussia Mall to loot and destroy property, Upper Merion Township police said.
According to police, a Hooters restaurant and an AT&T store were broken into early Sunday morning.
Police said none of the people who were arrested were from Upper Merion.
"Let us be clear: we strongly condemn the acts of violence, looting, and rioting, and will not tolerate it in our community. We wholeheartedly support the expression of First Amendment Rights via peaceful protests, and love to see a community actively engaged in matters that resonate both locally and across the nation, but violence is unacceptable," police said in a statement.
The crimes at King of Prussia followed an evening of violence in Philadelphia as protesters began clashing with police and looting businesses in Center City.
A curfew will be in effect in Upper Merion between the hours of 8:00 p.m. Sunday through 6:00 a.m. Monday.
