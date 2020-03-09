Philadelphia police announce arrest in shooting of 4 year old

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities in Philadelphia have filed charges in the shooting of a 4-year-old boy.

Police said Jerrod Miner, 23, surrendered himself to authorities Sunday.

The boy was shot in the hip on the 5500 block of North 4th Street in Olney this past Saturday night.

Police said Miner pulled out a gun while kids were playing nearby and it accidentally went off.

The child remains is in stable condition at the hospital.

Miner faces several charges, including aggravated and simple assault and weapons charges.
