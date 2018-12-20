Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's West Kensington section Thursday night.It happened around 8 p.m. on A Street near Lippincott Street.Police responded to a report of a car crash. Upon arrival, it was determined that the male driver had been shot prior to the crash.Police also discovered the car had been fired upon three other times with the two other bullets narrowly missing two passengers, a woman and a toddler.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital for what officials said were non-life threatening injuries.No arrests have been made.------