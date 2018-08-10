****Wanted for Escape****



Earlier today, David D. Riley, 34, of Bridgeton City, N.J. escaped from the custody of Cumberland Co. Department of Corrections Officers.



DO NOT ATTEMPT TO INTERACT WITH THIS INDIVIDUAL. HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

New Jersey State Police are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner in Cumberland County.David Riley, 34, fled from Department of Corrections officers at approximately 10:26 a.m. Friday.He fled on foot without handcuffs in the area of Cornwell Drive and Old Deerfield Pike in Upper Deerfield Township.Police say Riley should be considered armed and dangerous.Riley is a white male, 5'9", 190 pounds, with short brown hair, a short beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and boxer shorts.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.------