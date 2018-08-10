Police: Armed and dangerous prisoner escapes custody in Cumberland Co., N.J.

David Riley

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
New Jersey State Police are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner in Cumberland County.

David Riley, 34, fled from Department of Corrections officers at approximately 10:26 a.m. Friday.

He fled on foot without handcuffs in the area of Cornwell Drive and Old Deerfield Pike in Upper Deerfield Township.

Police say Riley should be considered armed and dangerous.



Riley is a white male, 5'9", 190 pounds, with short brown hair, a short beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and boxer shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsescaped prisonerUpper Deerfield Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Passenger pulls gun on trooper, driver flees
New details in fatal police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia
Man shot, killed after youth football practice at Millville school
2 injured in helicopter crash near Ocean City airport
Pa. man sought for threats, including one to Trump
Statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo to stay put for now
'Philly Free Streets' returns this weekend
Septic truck plunges into backyard pool in Lancaster Co.
Show More
Basketball coach from Philly pleads not guilty in fatal punch
Recess now mandatory at New Jersey elementary schools
Pleasantville principal allegedly had child porn on school computer
New surveillance video in North Philly drive-by shooting; vigil held
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
More News