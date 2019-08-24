Police arrest 3 in connection to string of fast-food restaurant robberies in Northeast Philadelphia

Police said officers near a Popeyes Restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night stopped the trio before another heist.
It happened around 11:20 p.m. near the store on the 2500 block of Grant Avenue.
Police said they spotted a car connected to a hold up earlier this week and moved in.
According to investigators, the suspects took off, hitting a police cruiser and an unmarked patrol car.
There was a foot chase and one police officer was hit by a car while trying to apprehend the suspects. Police said that officer is OK.
Officers arrested the suspects nearby.
Police said the three men are the same men who robbed a Popeyes on Adams Avenue and a Chipotle on Bustleton Avenue earlier this summer.