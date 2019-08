Police arrest 3 in connection to string of fast-food restaurant robberies in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED >More News Videos $4K Chipotle theft in Northeast Philadelphia possibly linked to Popeyes robberies. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on July 30, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said three men wanted in a number of armed robberies of fast food Restaurants in Northeast Philadelphia have been arrested.Police said officers near a Popeyes Restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night stopped the trio before another heist.It happened around 11:20 p.m. near the store on the 2500 block of Grant Avenue.Police said they spotted a car connected to a hold up earlier this week and moved in.According to investigators, the suspects took off, hitting a police cruiser and an unmarked patrol car.There was a foot chase and one police officer was hit by a car while trying to apprehend the suspects. Police said that officer is OK.Officers arrested the suspects nearby.Police said the three men are the same men who robbed a Popeyes on Adams Avenue and a Chipotle on Bustleton Avenue earlier this summer.