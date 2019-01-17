Police arrest 41 in nearly $1 million Delco kickback scheme

MEDIA, Pa. --
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested 41 people accused of stealing nearly $1 million from a Delaware County nonprofit through an overtime rigging and kickback scheme.

Police said Wednesday four supervisors with the Elwyn Organization are facing felony theft charges. The supervisors have been identified as 40-year-old Tyloneous Wilson, 34-year-old Karriemah Williams, 36-year-old Lakiea Gay, and 28-year-old Terrance Chatman.

Police say the supervisors would edit employees' time sheets to show overtime but not require them to work. The employees would then split the extra pay with supervisors in return.

An investigation was launched in 2017 after accountants noticed irregularities in payroll data.

"The very essence of what Elwyn stands for is compassion and care. That's the opposite of what these 41 people did. They stood for themselves. They stood for unmitigated greed," said District Attorney Kat Copeland.

Elwyn President and CEO Charles McLister says all of the involved employees have been terminated.

It is unclear whether the supervisors have attorneys.
