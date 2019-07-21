Police arrest a man for a rape inside a vehicle in Warminster

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a Conshohocken man for the rape and sexual assault of a woman in Warminster, Bucks County Saturday.Officers responded to a parking lot at 1051 West County Road after a report of a woman screaming and a naked male.The victim was partially clothed, unconscious and unresponsive in a vehicle when officers arrived. She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.The suspect identified as 30-year-old Gregory Thomas Green was also found in the vehicle naked.A witness at the scene told police they heard the victim screaming for help and for the suspect to get off of her.According to police, witnesses then pulled the suspect off of the victim and called the police.Green faces charges of rape, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault.He was arraigned and bail was set at 10% of $5 million. He remains in the Bucks County Prison.