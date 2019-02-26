Police arrest city worker in South Philadelphia sex assaults

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police have arrested a 37-year-old city worker in connection with multiple sexual assault cases in South Philadelphia.
He has been identified as Safien Williams of Point Breeze; he is a Streets Department employee.
Williams is charged with multiple sexual assaults that occurred between December and February.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW
Police had been searching for a man they believe to be connected to at least nine sexual assault incidents in South Philadelphia dating back to last December.
Video obtained by Action News shows the alleged serial attacker as he spots a victim last Thursday night on the 400 block of Mifflin Street.
Police sources tell Action News that the person of interest was arrested at his Point Breeze home, about 12 minutes from the scene of the most recent attack.
The arrest is welcome news for many who live in the area, fearful that they would be next.
"It would be a huge burden lifted off of South Philadelphia because everyone is in panic mode right now," said Carol Lanni of Taking Our South Philly Streets Back.
Detectives have been searching for the man behind 9 attacks spanning a 20 block radius over a period of two months.
Video obtained by Action News shows the serial predator approaching his victims by bike before assaulting or attempting to assault them.
Detectives tracked a suspect down late Monday at his family's Point Breeze home where they also recovered a bike.
We went to the family's listed addressed but the man who answered the door declined to comment.
Police are not identifying the person of interest, but we know he previously served eight years in prison for burglary and robbery and was paroled in 2016.
"If nine people have come forward, there are probably more," said Monique Howard of Women Organized Against Rape.
Detectives are processing DNA and sources say the suspect could be linked to a tenth attack from May 2018.
For now, residents of the area remain on edge.
"When he's caught everyone will have a bit of peace of mind," said Samantha Regalbuto of South Philadelphia.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps