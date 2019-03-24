Police arrest man after elderly woman beaten on subway

NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a man accused of a brutal attack on a senior citizen in New York City.Investigators say Marc Gomez was caught on video beating an elderly woman on a subway.The 78-year-old victim was repeatedly punched and kicked on March 10th at three in the morning.Police said she has since been treated and released from the hospital.Authorities charged Gomez with two counts of second-degree assault and third-degree assault and harassment.-----