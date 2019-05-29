Police arrest purse snatcher in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Upper Darby police arrested a serial purse snatcher.Eighteen-year-old Kamar Hawkes was captured after robbing a 21-year-old woman last night.The victim was walking home from work at 10:30 last night when she encountered Hawk."She fights not to give her stuff up her bag and he proceeds to fight, during the course of the fight she pulls out a knife to defend herself and he pulls the knife from her," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood.Chitwood said Hawkes then stabbed the victim in the arm with her own knife.She has been treated for her injuries.But police say during questioning Hawks confessed to two other purse snatchings this month, including a 94-year-old woman on Mother's day.Hawkes is charged with three counts of robbery and assault