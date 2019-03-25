Police arrest stabbing suspect in hospital where victim died

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said they arrested the suspect behind a fatal stabbing in Overbrook at the same hospital where the victim was pronounced dead hours earlier.It happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday on the 6200 block of Lansdowne Avenue in front of the Felton Mini Mart.Police said the 28-year-old male suspect stabbed a 26-year-old man several times in the face.The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.Police said the suspect was arrested hours later after he walked into the same hospital with lacerations to his hands.