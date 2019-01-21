ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION

ACTION NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Philadelphia police arrest suspect in string of car break-ins

EMBED </>More Videos

Police arrest suspect in several car break-ins: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 21, 2019

By
EAST TORRESDALE (WPVI) --
Major crimes investigators served a search warrant on the 11000 block of Corry Road Monday evening.

A month-long investigation into a string of car break-ins led them to the suspect's home.

Among the items found: the Christmas gifts of an East Torresdale Family.

"I just couldn't believe someone could do that on Christmas Eve," said victim Amanda.

In surveillance video from the break-in, you can see the suspect break into her car then pull up to her husband's car and empty it.

"My kids were definitely upset, so it was hard," she said.

Investigators are inside the home talking to the girlfriend of the alleged suspect but they are also looking for any of the goods allegedly stolen in these car break-ins.

Police loaded a pickup of suspected stolen items, from rifles to contractor tools.

"He was hurting a lot of people," said Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan. "He wrecked a few livelihoods because he was taking tools from vans and other trucks and work vans and stuff like that."

Action News rode along with Major Crimes Investigators as they tailed Matthew Schwartz and then moved in to arrest him just off I-95 at Allegheny Monday.

Schwartz' truck had the same large Rigid Tool Box in the pickup bed that was captured on surveillance of some of the alleged crimes.

"I never stole from any kids. Never," said suspect Matthew Schwartz.

Police said Schwartz has a long history of similar crimes and steals to feed his drug habit.

Philadelphia police also said Schwartz is a suspect in a slew of break-ins in Bucks County as well.

--------
-For more follow Chad Pradelli on Facebook
-Contact Action News Investigation
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Action News Investigationarrestrobbery
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Squatters taking over countless Philadelphia homes
ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION
TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation
Local company accused of selling phony sports memorabilia
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
GoFundMe refunding 'Pay It Forward' money to all 14K donors
More Action News Investigation
Top Stories
Large tire fire in Port Richmond causes road closures
Body found, father and son missing after house explosion
Rapper PnB Rock arrested in Bensalem on narcotics, firearms charges
Large cave-in at intersection of 20th and Chestnut streets
AccuWeather: Dangerous Cold Continues Tonight
Firefighting efforts coat buildings and cars in ice in cold weather
Philly offering bill flexibility to federal workers during shutdown
For the poor, the safety net in a shutdown doesn't feel safe
Show More
Montco offers 6 weeks paid parental leave for employees
Thousands volunteer time in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
Jayme Closs rescued herself. Should she get the reward money?
Neighbors concerned after latest sinkhole related to ME-1 pipeline
More News