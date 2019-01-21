Major crimes investigators served a search warrant on the 11000 block of Corry Road Monday evening.A month-long investigation into a string of car break-ins led them to the suspect's home.Among the items found: the Christmas gifts of an East Torresdale Family."I just couldn't believe someone could do that on Christmas Eve," said victim Amanda.In surveillance video from the break-in, you can see the suspect break into her car then pull up to her husband's car and empty it."My kids were definitely upset, so it was hard," she said.Investigators are inside the home talking to the girlfriend of the alleged suspect but they are also looking for any of the goods allegedly stolen in these car break-ins.Police loaded a pickup of suspected stolen items, from rifles to contractor tools."He was hurting a lot of people," said Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan. "He wrecked a few livelihoods because he was taking tools from vans and other trucks and work vans and stuff like that."Action News rode along with Major Crimes Investigators as they tailed Matthew Schwartz and then moved in to arrest him just off I-95 at Allegheny Monday.Schwartz' truck had the same large Rigid Tool Box in the pickup bed that was captured on surveillance of some of the alleged crimes."I never stole from any kids. Never," said suspect Matthew Schwartz.Police said Schwartz has a long history of similar crimes and steals to feed his drug habit.Philadelphia police also said Schwartz is a suspect in a slew of break-ins in Bucks County as well.--------------