Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple attempted abductions in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man wanted in connection with multiple attacks on women in the 800 block of North 15th Street was arrested Wednesday night, according to Philadelphia police.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit say Shaun Lloyd, 36, of the 1500 block of Swain Street, attacked three women in the span of 30 minutes in broad daylight Sunday. All three incidents were caught on camera.



Police say in the first incident, Swain is seen running up behind victim number one and attacks her before she's able to break free.

RAW VIDEO: Philadelphia police have tied a suspect to three attempted abduction incidents as annouced during a press conference on September 10, 2019.



Five minutes later he strikes again, this time lurking in an alley. Swain runs up behind victim number two, grabs her, and pushes her up against a car for at least a minute before a Good Samaritan walking by helps free her from his grasp.

In a third incident, a 21-year-old's panicked shrieks for help prompted him to let her go.

Police search for suspect in attempted abduction. George Solis reports on Action News at 10 on Sept. 8, 2019.



"We had two that didn't come forward, it's clear they're being victimized and didn't come forward, so there could always be more victims and we're looking for more now," said Captain Mark Burgmann.

Swain is charged with three counts of attempt to commit kidnappings and other related offenses.
