Police asking for public's help in hit-and-run death of Philadelphia father

It happened around Monday at 10:20 p.m. along the 2900 block of North Broad Street.
Police say 36-year-old Karon Underwood was struck by a driver who fled the scene.
On Wednesday, police released video of a white vehicle possibly involved in the hit-and-run. Police say they are looking to speak with the driver who may have information that could help their investigation. The white vehicle has not been identified as the striking vehicle at this time.
Underwood was a father of five and a construction worker by trade. His children ranged in age from two to 13 years old.
Underwood's family is torn up learning that he was left on Broad Street just south of Indiana Avenue to die. The driver who hit him and never bothered to stop.
Tanya Johnson said it would have been easy to seek out help.
"You're four blocks away from the hospital and you couldn't stop? The fire station is right around the corner. Right around the corner. That's pain right there nobody wants," said Johnson.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-685-3180.