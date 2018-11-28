Police: Autistic man attacked on SEPTA bus in Center City

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Autistic man attacked on SEPTA bus in Center City. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on November 28, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for the person who assaulted a 34-year-old autistic man on a SEPTA bus in Center City last month.

Investigators released a surveillance video of the October 26 incident on the Septa 48 bus near the 2000 block of Market Street.

They say the victim got into some sort of argument with the suspect which then turned physical.

Investigators say the victim was punched several times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsSEPTAassault
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
D.A.: Delco chiropractor wrote fraudulent prescriptions
Prosecutor: No criminal charges in fight involving A.C. mayor
Woman steals donation jar from Bucks Co. pizza shop
Flyers make more moves: fire assistant GM, assistant coach
I-95 SB reopens hours after dump truck overturns, spills gravel
Suspect sought in home invasion stabbing in Olney
West Philadelphia community rallies after child, teens shot
Show More
House explodes, heard across several N.J. towns
6 dead, including 4 children, in Indiana fire
Philadelphia Eagles use social justice funds to pay bail for 9
High school football players accused of raping teammates with broom
Car set on fire at Delaware County mosque parking lot
More News