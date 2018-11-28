Police: Autistic man attacked on SEPTA bus in Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for the person who assaulted a 34-year-old autistic man on a SEPTA bus in Center City last month.Investigators released a surveillance video of the October 26 incident on the Septa 48 bus near the 2000 block of Market Street.They say the victim got into some sort of argument with the suspect which then turned physical.Investigators say the victim was punched several times.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------