Police: Bicyclist struck by hit-and-run driver in Delaware

MILLTOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware are searching for the driver who struck a bicyclist on Sunday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Milltown Road.

Police say a 55-year-old man was on his bike when he was struck by an unknown driver. The driver did not stay at the scene.

The man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the striking vehicle was a red Chrysler but they're not sure what model it was.
