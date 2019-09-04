Police: Body of missing teenage swimmer found at Jersey Shore

SPRING LAKE, New Jersey -- The body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at the New Jersey shore has been found.

Spring Lake police say a passer-by found Josiah Robison's body around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Pitney Avenue Beach, not far from where he was last been seen on Sunday afternoon.

The Ewing teen and his younger sister were in the water off the Brighton Avenue Beach when they apparently got caught in a rip current. A bystander and lifeguards rescued the girl, but Robison disappeared.

An extensive search was soon launched. Between 75 and 80 lifeguards from neighboring towns joined in, along with Coast Guard and Manasquan rescue vessels, a state police helicopter and first responders on jet skis.

Robison would have started his sophomore year of high school Wednesday.
