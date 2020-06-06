Protest against police brutality planned at art museum, Center City streets closed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters are expected to rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art Saturday.
The organizers say they will be protesting against racist police brutality following the death of George Floyd.
The demonstration begins at noon.
City officials say this is one of a number of large planned protests scheduled for Saturday.
In preparation for the large gatherings, the city of Philadelphia has announced the following street closures:
TRAFFIC BOX: Starting at 11 a.m., vehicular traffic will be prohibited from Callowhill Street to South Street from the Delaware River to Schuylkill River in Center City.
I-676 CLOSURE: I-676 will be closed in both directions from I-95 to I-76 starting at 11 a.m.
PARKWAY CLOSURE: The Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 5 a.m. from 22nd Street to the Art Museum.
SEPTA: Due to demonstration activity in the area of Center City and the Art Museum, SEPTA expects bus routes to be temporarily detoured as streets are closed. Check www.septa.org for affected bus routes. The Broad Street Line and Market Frankford Lines will continue to run on their normal schedule (except for stations closed due to COVID-19).
The Benjamin Franklin Bridge will remain open and PATCO will run a normal schedule.
