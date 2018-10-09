Police: Burglar sought for breaking into Center City home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect in Center City.
Investigators say the man entered a home on the 1100 block of Walnut Street through a back window on October 5.
Once inside, they say he took a cash box and escaped through the same back window.
Investigators say he has a tattoo on his right arm which might help identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
