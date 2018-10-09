Police: Burglar sought for breaking into Center City home

Police: Burglar sought for breaking into Center City home. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on October 9, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect in Center City.

Investigators say the man entered a home on the 1100 block of Walnut Street through a back window on October 5.

Once inside, they say he took a cash box and escaped through the same back window.

Investigators say he has a tattoo on his right arm which might help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

