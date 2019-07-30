Bystander, several cars hit by bullets from shootout in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a gunshot victim in Southwest Philadelphia believes he was hit by stray gunfire Monday night.It happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue.Police said about 24 shots from two different guns were fired at the scene.The 58-year-old victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.Several parked cars in the area were also hit by gunfire.Police said a nearby surveillance camera captured two men running from the scene.Investigators are trying to figure out if they are the gunmen, or if they just ran when they heard gunshots.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.