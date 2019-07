NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- A cadet from the New Castle County, Delaware police academy has surrendered to authorities.He's accused of physically assaulting the mother of his child.Newark Police say 25-year-old Taylor Reynolds turned himself in on Wednesday night and was later released after posting bail.He faces charges including second-degree assault and strangulation.Investigators say a woman was found with bruises and lacerations at the Christina Mills Apartments early Sunday morning.The child was not harmed.