Philadelphia police called to disperse July 4th crowd at Penn's Landing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were called to disperse a large crowd from Penn's Landing during the July 4th festivities.

Chopper 6 was over the scene around 8:15 p.m.

Officers were responding to a report of fireworks being tossed from the Chestnut Street Bridge.

A large contingent of officers, on bikes and in vans, funneled dozens of people off the bridge and into the city.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaphiladelphia newsjuly 4th
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies of man, woman pulled from river; child found alone
Man, teen girl hit by stray bullets after July 4 cookout
Fisherman finds human leg in Delaware River near Graffiti Pier
AccuWeather: Hot and Steamy, Spotty Storms Today
Dog stolen from traveling circus in Delaware
Philadelphia refinery extends termination date for workers
Nearly 'picture perfect' July 4th at the shore, families say
Show More
Concert, fireworks cap fun day on the Parkway
Harris' brother hoping to make his own name with the Sixers
Descendants of the Declaration!
Children sworn in as new U.S. citizens on July 4th
Fireworks explode over SC store after fire ignites them
More TOP STORIES News