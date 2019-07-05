Philadelphia police called to disperse July 4th crowd at Penn's Landing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were called to disperse a large crowd from Penn's Landing during the July 4th festivities.Chopper 6 was over the scene around 8:15 p.m.Officers were responding to a report of fireworks being tossed from the Chestnut Street Bridge.A large contingent of officers, on bikes and in vans, funneled dozens of people off the bridge and into the city.No injuries were reported.