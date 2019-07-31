Police: Can you help identify a murder suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are hoping someone may recognize a murder suspect.

They released a surveillance video showing the man they're looking for.

He allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old to death on Sunday, July 21 in Kensington.

The grainy footage shows the suspect leaving the area of Allegheny Avenue and E Street.

At one point, he opens a fire hydrant.

Police say, when they arrived at the crime scene, a crowd was gathered around the victim.

The hope is a witness will come forward to lead to an arrest.
