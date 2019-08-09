Police: Can you help identify this suspect wanted for robbing a woman in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who robbed a 70-year-old woman at gunpoint in Center City.That man, police say, was captured on surveillance video.The robbery happened early in the morning of July 29 in the 800 block of Locust Street.Investigators say the suspect, armed with a gun demanded money.He then reached into her pocket and took $11.If you know who he is, please call the police.