Police: Can you help identify this suspect wanted for robbing a woman in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who robbed a 70-year-old woman at gunpoint in Center City.

That man, police say, was captured on surveillance video.

The robbery happened early in the morning of July 29 in the 800 block of Locust Street.

Investigators say the suspect, armed with a gun demanded money.

He then reached into her pocket and took $11.

If you know who he is, please call the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaphilly newsrobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends save $50 a week until they can afford property
Retail worker charged with groping child in NJ store
AccuWeather: Less humid today, beautiful this weekend
Is a bullet-resistant backpack in your child's future?
Pet leasing now against the law in New Jersey
2 suspects sought for explosion at Mayfair gas station
Flags lowered to honor Nobel laureate Toni Morrison in NJ.
Show More
N.J. Gov. signs legislation, giving tax breaks to independent summer renters
Traffic trouble: Some I-76 closures, SEPTA Trolley tunnel closure
FBI: Serial robber hitting banks throughout Delaware Valley
Mexico gang feud: 19 bodies found in Michoacan
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
More TOP STORIES News