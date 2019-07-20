Police: Can you identify a suspect wanted for attacking a Spring Garden couple

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released video of a violent intruder wanted for attacking a married couple in their Spring Garden home last week.

A surveillance video shows the burglar making his way through an alleyway along the 1500 block of Mount Vernon Street last Friday night.

Police say the intruder kicked his way into the couple's home and grabbed a heavy object.

He then attacked the women, ages 41 and 47, causing serious injuries to their face and heads.

Police say they know the video is grainy, but hope someone will spot something that can help them catch the assailant.

"We hope someone recognizes his clothing, his gait, what little bit of his appearance, maybe they heard something and they will pass it along," said Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew.

The couple is expected to be okay.

If you have any information on the home invasion, contact police.
