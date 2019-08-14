1 injured, several cars damaged after car chase ends in crash in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a robbery led to a car wreck in the middle of Cobbs Creek Parkway in West Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.According to investigators, it all started when someone stole cash from a victim.Police said the robber fled in a car while the victim jumped into a different car and chased the suspect.The chase came to an end with a crash on Cobbs Creek Parkway by Delancey Street around 12:10 a.m.At least five parked cars were damaged, including a Lincoln Navigator.The driver of the Navigator had double-parked to bring his children inside his mother's home.His girlfriend was sitting in the car when it was struck.The collision woke up the children's grandmother, Bridgitti Johnson."I was awakened up by a loud crash. Looked out the window and saw my son's truck in the middle of the street," said Johnson. "I came outside I thought my grandchildren were in there, but good thing they were in the house."The girlfriend was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.Police have taken a suspect into custody.