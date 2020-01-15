Police van and car collide in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police van transporting a prisoner collided with a car in the city's Frankford section early Wednesday.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. on the 4600 block of Tacony Street.

The crash sent the van onto the sidewalk and knocked over a traffic light.

Both officers in the van were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with minor injuries. The prisoner was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police said the driver of the car refused treatment.
