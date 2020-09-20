Police car fire in West Philadelphia labeled suspicious

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire in a Philadelphia police car early Sunday morning is being labeled suspicious.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of Simpson Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

The car was parked near the 12th Police District at the time of the blaze.

Heavy damage to the rear of the police cruiser was visible.

There were no injuries reported.

There is no word if this incident is connected to a recent series of fires involving police cars across the city earlier this summer.

The Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate.
