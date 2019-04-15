Police car, homes and street signs hit with grafitti in Washington Twp., New Jersey

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP N.J. (WPVI) -- Detectives are investigating after graffiti was spray-painted on vehicles, street signs, fences, mailboxes and on a police car."It's very disturbing that someone would do this to police equipment," said Chief Patrick Gurcsik, with Washington Township police.Police said this happened overnight Sunday in the Bells Lake Development and Birches Development in Washington Township, between 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.According to police, they do not believe the vandalism was targeted.The police car was spray-painted outside an officer's home while he was off-duty.Public Works has removed the spray paint from the car, and they were working Monday to remove spray paint from street signs.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.Officials are offering a $100 reward in cash for anyone who can lead them to the person or people responsible for this.