Police car, homes and street signs hit with grafitti in Washington Twp., New Jersey

By
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP N.J. (WPVI) -- Detectives are investigating after graffiti was spray-painted on vehicles, street signs, fences, mailboxes and on a police car.

"It's very disturbing that someone would do this to police equipment," said Chief Patrick Gurcsik, with Washington Township police.

Police said this happened overnight Sunday in the Bells Lake Development and Birches Development in Washington Township, between 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

According to police, they do not believe the vandalism was targeted.

The police car was spray-painted outside an officer's home while he was off-duty.

Public Works has removed the spray paint from the car, and they were working Monday to remove spray paint from street signs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Officials are offering a $100 reward in cash for anyone who can lead them to the person or people responsible for this.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington township (burlington county)new jersey newsgraffitivandalism
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News