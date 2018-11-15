Police: Car found in Willow Grove linked to Tacony fatal hit-and-run

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police believe a vehicle discovered in Montgomery County was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Tacony section of Philadelphia last Friday night.

The 2009 Toyota Camry was found in the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue in Willow Grove.

Authorities say it was the first of two cars to strike a 50-year-old man in the crosswalk at Cottman and Torresdale avenues around 8:30 p.m.

The driver of the Camry has not been found.

Police are still searching for a dark-colored Mitsubishi Galante that also ran over the victim.

