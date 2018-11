EMBED >More News Videos Police: 1 car from Tacony hit and run located, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., November 14, 2018.

Police believe a vehicle discovered in Montgomery County was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Tacony section of Philadelphia last Friday night.The 2009 Toyota Camry was found in the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue in Willow Grove.Authorities say it was the first of two cars to strike a 50-year-old man in the crosswalk at Cottman and Torresdale avenues around 8:30 p.m. The driver of the Camry has not been found.Police are still searching for a dark-colored Mitsubishi Galante that also ran over the victim.------