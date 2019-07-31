Car intentionally set on fire in Bellmawr, New Jersey, police say

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Bellmawr, Camden County are looking for an arsonist.Security cameras were rolling when a car became engulfed in flames.Police said the fire was intentionally set.Investigators said they believe the suspect's vehicle is a newer Ford F-250 or F-350, with marker lights on the roof and LED headlights.If anyone can identify the truck or the owner of the truck, you are asked to contact Bellmawr police.