Car intentionally set on fire in Bellmawr, New Jersey, police say

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Bellmawr, Camden County are looking for an arsonist.
Security cameras were rolling when a car became engulfed in flames.
Police said the fire was intentionally set.
Investigators said they believe the suspect's vehicle is a newer Ford F-250 or F-350, with marker lights on the roof and LED headlights.
If anyone can identify the truck or the owner of the truck, you are asked to contact Bellmawr police.
