Police are looking for a caretaker who is accused of taking advantage of her client by using her as her own personal ATM.Megan Kelleher, 32, allegedly performed 700 transactions and stole $120,000 from a 73-year-old woman.Those transactions happened at the Wells Fargo branch right next to the apartment building where both women live."Through investigations, we were able to find out the defendant, this Miss Kelleher, got her personal information attached to the victim's accounts," said Supt. Michael Chitwood of Upper Darby Police.But instead of caring for the woman, Kelleher allegedly took money from the victim's checking and savings accounts for several years.Chitwood said the victim was trusting "what I call a true scumbag."The theft was only discovered after the victim tried to withdraw money and found that she had a negative balance of more than $400."This poor victim has nothing left. Totally wiped out. By somebody who, quote, was a good Samaritan... turned out to an evil Samaritan at the end of the day," said Chitwood.Police urge Kelleher to turn herself in."Best thing is to surrender," said Chitwood.Kelleher is wanted for identity theft, fraud, and an assortment of banking violations.If you know where police can find her, call Upper Darby police.------