Caretaker stole $120,000 from 73-year-old woman in Drexel Hill, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Caretaker stole $120,000 from 73-year-old woman in Drexel Hill. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4:30pm on December 12, 2018.

By
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are looking for a caretaker who is accused of taking advantage of her client by using her as her own personal ATM.

Megan Kelleher, 32, allegedly performed 700 transactions and stole $120,000 from a 73-year-old woman.

Those transactions happened at the Wells Fargo branch right next to the apartment building where both women live.

"Through investigations, we were able to find out the defendant, this Miss Kelleher, got her personal information attached to the victim's accounts," said Supt. Michael Chitwood of Upper Darby Police.

But instead of caring for the woman, Kelleher allegedly took money from the victim's checking and savings accounts for several years.

Chitwood said the victim was trusting "what I call a true scumbag."

The theft was only discovered after the victim tried to withdraw money and found that she had a negative balance of more than $400.

"This poor victim has nothing left. Totally wiped out. By somebody who, quote, was a good Samaritan... turned out to an evil Samaritan at the end of the day," said Chitwood.

Police urge Kelleher to turn herself in.

"Best thing is to surrender," said Chitwood.

Kelleher is wanted for identity theft, fraud, and an assortment of banking violations.

If you know where police can find her, call Upper Darby police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsidentity theftfraudUpper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Arrests made, drugs found in Warminster raid
2 dead, 3 hurt after SUV crushed by dump truck on Rt. 202 ramp
Reports: Wentz likely out Sunday, Foles told to be ready
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Mom whose baby was ripped away during arrest appears in N.J. court
Firefighters battle blaze at warehouse in Bucks County
Police: Wrong-way driver crashes into stone wall in Wilmington
Surveillance video shows last time Kelsey Berreth was seen
Show More
Sketch released of suspect in attacks on women in Norristown
Police investigating bullying in 9-year-old girl's suicide
Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?
Bucks County single mom of 2 gifted new car
Makers of Old Bay sues company over their 'New Bae' name
More News