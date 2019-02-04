Police charge man with killing his mother in Lower Saucon Township

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of murdering his mother in Lower Saucon: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., February 4, 2019

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have arrested a man they say killed his mother in Lower Saucon Township Monday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 1900 block of West Point Drive, where police were called just before 9:30 a.m. for a welfare check.

There police say they talked to Phillip Looby who had blood on his hands.

Once inside the home, officers found his mother Maryanne's body on the floor.

Officers said Looby told police his mother "came after him with an Exacto knife and he defended himself."

The county coroner ruled his mother's death a homicide.

Looby now faces homicide charges.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmurderhomicide investigationhomicidestabbingself-defense
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Missing Philadelphia man with cerebral palsy found dead
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
Teen critical after falling through ice at Cadwalader Park
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
AccuWeather: Warm Start to the Week
Pothole repair season is underway
Eagles players, Gritty bored by Super Bowl 53
76ers' Annelie Schmittel discusses breaking the glass ceiling
Show More
Superintendent quits after lying about health insurance to help sick student
N.J. law to require schools to teach LGBT history in class
Driver who side-swiped police cruiser charged with DUI
Coast Guard dad surprises daughter at school
Man, 21, shot in stomach after handing over wallet
More News