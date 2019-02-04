Police have arrested a man they say killed his mother in Lower Saucon Township Monday morning.Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 1900 block of West Point Drive, where police were called just before 9:30 a.m. for a welfare check.There police say they talked to Phillip Looby who had blood on his hands.Once inside the home, officers found his mother Maryanne's body on the floor.Officers said Looby told police his mother "came after him with an Exacto knife and he defended himself."The county coroner ruled his mother's death a homicide.Looby now faces homicide charges.------