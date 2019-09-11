Police charge naked man in NE Philadelphia car vandalism

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have charged a man they identified as the naked suspect who vandalized five vehicles in Northeast Philadelphia.

Gregory Maxwell, 42, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Monday and charged with five counts of criminal mischief.



Police were called to the 2300 block of Tremont Street for the report of a naked man with a weapon smashing out car windows.

They arrived to the scene and found Maxwell. He was taken to Nazareth Hospital prior to being charged.

A witness who lives nearby left notes taped to the damaged cars.

One read, "A naked man, probably on drugs- did this to your car last night about 9:30. Call the police for a report."

No officers were injured while apprehending the suspect.
