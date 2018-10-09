A 37-year-old Strawberry Mansion woman was hit and killed Saturday night, investigators said she was dragged by a drunk driver that narrowly missed a police cruiser before the deadly collision, and This is not the first time that her family was victim to this type of tragedy."As soon as she went out this door I heard this really loud pop," said the victim's mother, Joyce Jefferson Bell.Bell heard the impact that killed her daughter outside her window.37-year-old Teetra Bell was crossing the 2700 block of Sedgely Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night when she was hit.There was extensive damage on the striking vehicle.Police said Michelle Fields, 30, was behind the wheel, under the influence and without a license.It's not the first time this family has been impacted by an aggressive driver outside of their home."My daughter she lost her life out here, and my mother she got hit the same place," said Bell.In August of 1999, Bell's grandmother, Catherine Jefferson, was hit by a driver who never stopped."She had brain trauma and scars on her brain, and a broken clavicle," said Doris Sisco, the victim's cousin. "And we still to this day don't know who hit my grandmom"Teetra Bell leaves behind a 17-year-old daughter, Tajé, and a family scarred by what they witnessed."I know I can't bear no more and I don't want anybody else to go thru what I went through," said Bell.Now they're making a public plea for help."I want to see a speed limit sign, of a stop sign here at this corner or a light," said Kesha Hill, the victim's cousin. "You're like risking your life to come out of the house."This Saturday, one week after Teetra Bell's death, the family is holding a vigil- and a call to action, for the city to take a look at this stretch of road- and make safety improvements.------