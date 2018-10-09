Police charge woman with vehicular homicide in death of Strawberry Mansion mother who died feet from her home

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash that kills Strawberry Mansion mom steps from her home: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 6 p.m., October 9, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 37-year-old Strawberry Mansion woman was hit and killed Saturday night, investigators said she was dragged by a drunk driver that narrowly missed a police cruiser before the deadly collision, and This is not the first time that her family was victim to this type of tragedy.

"As soon as she went out this door I heard this really loud pop," said the victim's mother, Joyce Jefferson Bell.

Bell heard the impact that killed her daughter outside her window.

37-year-old Teetra Bell was crossing the 2700 block of Sedgely Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night when she was hit.

There was extensive damage on the striking vehicle.

Police said Michelle Fields, 30, was behind the wheel, under the influence and without a license.

It's not the first time this family has been impacted by an aggressive driver outside of their home.

"My daughter she lost her life out here, and my mother she got hit the same place," said Bell.

In August of 1999, Bell's grandmother, Catherine Jefferson, was hit by a driver who never stopped.

"She had brain trauma and scars on her brain, and a broken clavicle," said Doris Sisco, the victim's cousin. "And we still to this day don't know who hit my grandmom"

Teetra Bell leaves behind a 17-year-old daughter, Tajé, and a family scarred by what they witnessed.

"I know I can't bear no more and I don't want anybody else to go thru what I went through," said Bell.

Now they're making a public plea for help.

"I want to see a speed limit sign, of a stop sign here at this corner or a light," said Kesha Hill, the victim's cousin. "You're like risking your life to come out of the house."

This Saturday, one week after Teetra Bell's death, the family is holding a vigil- and a call to action, for the city to take a look at this stretch of road- and make safety improvements.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsDUIarrestdrunk driving death
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael strengthens into a Category 3
AccuWeather: Watching local impact from Michael
Police: Girl, 6, shoots self in foot
Abington women shot to death sitting in car
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
NY limo driver was given unsafe vehicle to drive, family says
DA: No charges in death of man shot by Philadelphia police in home
Crews prepare to return to the storm zone
Show More
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Video of little girls' swim strut goes viral
Study: Parents only get 32 minutes of 'me time' per day
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Philadelphia firefighter of the year named
More News