Police chase and catch armed Pizza Hut robbery suspect in Crescentville

Police chase and catch alleged Pizza Hut bandit. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police witnessed an armed robbery in progress then chased down and captured the bandit Thursday night.

Chopper 6 was over Philadelphia's Crescentville section as police tackled the suspect and took him into custody.

It holdup happened at 8:30 p.m. at the Pizza Hut restaurant at the Rising Sun Plaza Shopping Center on the 500 block of Adams Avenue.

Officers say the 43-year-old suspect robbed the business at gunpoint.

Only Action News was there as police recovered what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle with the stock removed from a wooded area not far from the plaza.

