Police chase carjacking suspect through streets of Philadelphia

FULL CHASE: Chopper 6 captures Philadelphia officers chasing carjacking suspect through city streets on Feb. 19, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect who led officers on a wild chase through city streets following two carjackings on Friday night.It happened around 8:40 p.m. at Broad Street and Erie Avenue.Police say a delivery driver for City View Pizza was making a delivery with his wife and two children, ages 4 and 2, when the suspect got inside the vehicle and took off with the family still inside.Around 10:30 p.m., the family was found safe at 21st and Spring Garden Street, but police say the suspect carjacked another vehicle and led officers on a chase through the city.Chopper 6 was overhead as the suspect tried to elude officers.The suspect was arrested just after 11 p.m. at Franklin Square Park. He has not been identified.No injuries have been reported.