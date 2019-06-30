Police chase ends in fatal crash in Lehigh Valley

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash following a chase with officers in Lehigh County early Sunday.
Authorities said the accident happened as the suspect tried to exit Route 22 in Whitehall Township just before 2 a.m.
The driver lost control, causing the car to spin several times before crashing into a concrete barrier.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the chase started when the suspect refused to stop for a motor vehicle violation.
