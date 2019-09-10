Venice Beach chase: Police take man into custody after bizarre foot pursuit in shallow waves

VENICE, LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police officers took a man into custody Tuesday afternoon after a prolonged foot chase on the sand at Venice Beach.

The circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately clear.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a group of officers were seen pursuing the man as he intermittently ran into the waves as they crashed onto shoreline.

Nearly 30 minutes later, the man stumbled in the shallow water and police pounced on him. He was handcuffed and taken to an LAPD vehicle after a brief apparent struggle.
