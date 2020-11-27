2 in custody after police chase in Bucks County ends in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are in custody after a police chase in Bucks County, Pennsylvania ends in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. after a man and woman allegedly stole a vehicle in Newtown Township. Police tell Action News that the suspect hit two pedestrians during their initial escape. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the pedestrians.

The duo then reportedly traveled to the Swan Point development in Middletown where the male suspect got out of the car. Authorities believe the suspects' vehicle may have become disabled after the pedestrian accident. That's when police say a good Samaritan stopped to check on the suspects and is carjacked by the male suspect.

The suspects were spotted in the carjacked vehicle driving in Bensalem before fleeing into Philadelphia.

Police say they were able to stop the vehicle near Orthodox Street and take the man and woman into custody. It's unclear at this time what charges they are facing.

