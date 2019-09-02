Police chase, shooting ends in crash; 4 injured including 2 Philadelphia officers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting, a police chase and a crash ended with four people taken to Temple University Hospital, including two police officers.It happened around 7 p.m. on North Broad Street and West Glenwood Avenue.Police say two officers assigned to the 22nd District were traveling on North Broad Street with their lights and sirens on after they observed a black Dodge leaving the scene of a shooting with the victim inside the car.Police say the shooting happened at North 15th Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia. Witnesses Action News spoke with said they heard the gunshots."I was shocked, I was scared before when it happened there was an officer and we actually ducked behind cars," said Emma Andrews, from North Philadelphia.Cell phone video shot by Andrews showed seven bullet holes in the passenger window of the Buick. Police said a driver shot at a car at 15th and Lehigh in North Philadelphia with a 19-year-old man inside, and then drove away south, on 15th Street. A witness who didn't want to identify himself said he heard the gunshots."I was standing on the corner, and at first I thought it was firecrackers, and then by the time I heard the third one I said oh no somebody's shooting."The man inside the car suffered at least three shots to his leg. Cellphone video shows a crowd gathering to help, and police said a man in a black Dodge took the victim in his car and started driving him to Temple University Hospital."This is crazy, I think it's just too much at one time," said Andrews.That's when police say a man driving a gray Kia allegedly crashed into the police vehicle.The officers and the driver were taken to Temple University Hospital where they're in stable condition. The officers were transported for minor injuries.Police say both vehicles suffered moderate damage.Montana Levels said he owns the business right in front of the shooting scene and said he planned on staying open till midnight but had to close his business early because of the shooting."Definitely going to affect the business, but it's only money, you can't bring back someone's life, and that's what's most important," said Levels, the property owner of Water Ice Wholesale and Retail.Police said the 19-year-old victim is in critical condition, and police are still looking for the gunman.