Driver crashes into utility pole in police chase that began in Upper Darby, ended in West Philadelphia

Chase involving Upper Darby Township police ended with a vehicle hitting a pole & tree before overturning at Lansdowne & Haverford Ave., according to @PhillyPolice.

📍West Philly, Overbrook Park line.

-No word yet on driver

-Power is out in surrounding area. PECO on scene @6abc pic.twitter.com/WQnE3Y9WvA — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) August 20, 2020

Tow truck drivers are repositioning the SUV that flipped during a chase.

The driver managed to get out and escape from Upper Darby police, officials say. @6abc

📍West Philly near Overbrook Park -Lansdowne Ave at Haverford. pic.twitter.com/mtsXFI34vi — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) August 20, 2020

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a driver who managed to escape after crashing during a chase that began in Delaware County and ended in West Philadelphia.Investigators said Upper Darby Township police chased the SUV into Philadelphia on Haverford Avenue.The driver of that vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole and at least two trees before flipping over at Lansdowne Avenue next to Morris Park, police said.Power lines were down around the vehicle.However, police said whoever was inside the vehicle somehow got out, despite major front-end damage, and ran into the woods.Officers followed a blood trail, but later lost track of the person, according to police.Investigators have not disclosed why they were chasing the driver.PECO crews were called to the scene to assess the damage. The utility company is still working to determine how many customers are without power and estimated restoration time.