Police: 4-year-old child shot by stray bullet in Tioga-Nicetown double shooting

A young child is injured after authorities say he was shot on Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a four-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man were injured after they were struck by stray bullets during a double shooting Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

It happened around 8 p.m. near a gas station at Broad and Hunting Park.

Police say the boy suffered a graze wound to the lower back. He was with his mother outside of the gas station when shots rang out nearby.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. Police also don't beleive he was the intended target.

No word on the conditions of both victims at this time.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police 215-686-TIPS.
