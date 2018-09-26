Child rape suspect may be in stolen car, Solebury Twp. police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Child rape suspect may be in stolen car. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on September 26, 2018.

SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
We have new information about a child rape suspect who continues to evade police.

Authorities now believe that David Hamilton Jr. is driving a stolen car.

They are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Avalon, with the Pennsylvania tag PD3-759P.

The 47-year-old Hamilton is wanted for alleged sex offenses against two minors.

EMBED More News Videos

Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 7 p.m. on September 22, 2018.



He was last seen Friday in New Hope, where an officer caught up with him. Hamilton escaped after a struggle with that officer.

A hunter later spotted him and thought he was a trespasser. Again, Hamilton managed to escape.

Police say this photo was taken by a hunter who spotted David Hamilton in the area of Stoney Hill Rd, Sugan Rd, Aquetong Rd in New Hope, Pa.



The U.S. Marshals say Hamilton may be camping along the Delaware River Canal in the New Hope and Lambertville area in a white tent with a red top.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Tips can be submitted to the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).

Pictured: David Hamilton



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild sex assaultLower Southampton Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DA: Rampage suspect took own life, son tried to warn grandparents
Cosby spends night at SCI Phoenix, given inmate number
Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
Police, FBI seek serial armed robbers wanted in 20 heists
Bucks Co. Community College Newtown closed due to threat
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Suspect sought for shooting incident in Tioga-Nicetown
Show More
Police: Woman let mom's body decompose, 'wanted to see the stages of death'
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Today, Strong Storms This Evening
Soggy weather has been dampening spirits across the city
Rain causes major flooding, driver rescued in West Chester
Teenager shot and killed in West Oak Lane
More News