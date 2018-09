EMBED >More News Videos Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 7 p.m. on September 22, 2018.

Police say this photo was taken by a hunter who spotted David Hamilton in the area of Stoney Hill Rd, Sugan Rd, Aquetong Rd in New Hope, Pa.

Pictured: David Hamilton

We have new information about a child rape suspect who continues to evade police.Authorities now believe that David Hamilton Jr. is driving a stolen car.They are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Avalon, with the Pennsylvania tag PD3-759P.The 47-year-old Hamilton is wanted for alleged sex offenses against two minors.He was last seen Friday in New Hope, where an officer caught up with him . Hamilton escaped after a struggle with that officer.A hunter later spotted him and thought he was a trespasser. Again, Hamilton managed to escape.The U.S. Marshals say Hamilton may be camping along the Delaware River Canal in the New Hope and Lambertville area in a white tent with a red top.A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Tips can be submitted to the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).------