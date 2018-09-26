SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --We have new information about a child rape suspect who continues to evade police.
Authorities now believe that David Hamilton Jr. is driving a stolen car.
They are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Avalon, with the Pennsylvania tag PD3-759P.
The 47-year-old Hamilton is wanted for alleged sex offenses against two minors.
He was last seen Friday in New Hope, where an officer caught up with him. Hamilton escaped after a struggle with that officer.
A hunter later spotted him and thought he was a trespasser. Again, Hamilton managed to escape.
The U.S. Marshals say Hamilton may be camping along the Delaware River Canal in the New Hope and Lambertville area in a white tent with a red top.
A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Tips can be submitted to the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).
