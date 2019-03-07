Police: Child safe after suspect steals car in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police officers had to break into a car window after they tracked down a stolen vehicle with a child inside.

It happened around 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday along the 5700 block of Haverford Avenue.

Police say they were contacted after someone allegedly stole a vehicle with a child inside.

Officers later tracked down the vehicle on the 100 block of North Sickels Street where they busted into the locked car to rescue the child.

The child was transported to Children's Hospital to be evaluated.

The search is still on for the suspect who stole the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

