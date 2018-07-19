Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating an armed carjacking in the Kensington section of the city Wednesday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

Police swarmed the area and employed the department's TAC Air helicopter. A short time later, the white Lincoln Navigator was found unoccupied along the 2000 block of North Darien Street.

Initially, police said it was thought that two children were inside of the SUV when it was stolen. Investigators said that after checking, the 10-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were found to be safe with another family member.

Police said the first suspect is a black male with a beard who was wearing a white shirt at the time of the incident. The second suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black hat and a black shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

